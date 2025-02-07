A pub on the outskirts of Edinburgh is set to undergo a refurbishment, with a new landlord sought to take the reins once the work is completed.

Newliston Arms, located on Kirkliston's Main Street, has been described as “a smart village pub with an olde worlde feel” has a large function space and beer garden as a main bar that's popular with both locals and visitors to the area.

Advertising for a new tenant on their website, Star Pubs says: “The location is ideal, with plenty of foot traffic and only a couple of competitors in the area. Plus, the pub’s large function space and beer garden open up opportunities for hosting everything from casual Sunday lunches to live music and community events.

“If you’re looking for a project with strong local support and a chance to grow a successful business, this could be the right fit. The Newliston is available on our foundation tenancy agreement.”

Star Pubs says it's investing in a partial refurbishment of this pub, which is just 10 miles west of Edinburgh.

The listing continues: “The plans include a fresh new look for both the inside and outside, with a revamped function room, a welcoming beer garden, and a complete exterior redecoration to boost its curb appeal. Our aim is to create a relaxed yet modern space with 180 covers, including 60 external. There’s plenty of room to offer a premium drinks selection and a menu packed with crowd-pleasers.

Anyone interested in finding out more can get all the information on the Star Pubs website here – www.starpubs.co.uk/pubs/newliston-arms-kirkliston

