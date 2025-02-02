An Edinburgh neighbourhood pub nestled in the middle of a large housing estate is looking for a new tenant.

Mid Yoken, on Craigmount Brae in East Craigs, has been run by the same landlord for almost two decades, but he recently gave up the keys to the pub.

In a post on Facebook, Tam wrote: “After 19 incredible years, it’s time for me to say goodbye and close this wonderful chapter of my life at the pub. It’s hard to put into words just how much this place – and all of you – have meant to me over the years.

“From the laughter and stories shared over a pint to the friendships formed and unforgettable moments we’ve experienced together, this pub has been so much more than just a business – it’s been a second home, a community, and a place of belonging. I’ve been truly blessed to serve and get to know such an amazing group of regulars, and I will cherish the memories we've made for the rest of my life.

“Thank you for your loyalty, support, and the countless good times. Whether you’ve been coming here for years or just recently joined our family, I appreciate each and every one of you.”

He added: “Though I may be moving on, I hope our paths will cross again, and I’ll always look back with a smile and a heart full of gratitude. Here’s to all the good times we've shared – and to the future, whatever it may hold. Take care, stay safe, and thank you for everything. With love and appreciation, Tam.”

Now, Heineken-owned Star Pubs is looking for a new operator for Mid Yoken, which was named after the spot nearby which was the site of an old steading which has long since gone.

The pub, which has a private function room, large car park and outdoor seating area, has an estimated annual turnover of £320,000 and is available with an annual rent of £22,500.

On its website, Star Pubs writes: “The potential of this pub lies in developing a well thought through 100% drinks offer, that will attract locals and tourists. There is also the opportunity to introduce a food offer, should the incoming operator so wish.

“The site is currently very popular with locals with regular live sports, live entertainment and pub games such as pool and darts.”

You can see the full listing here – www.starpubs.co.uk/pubs/mid-yoken-edinburgh

