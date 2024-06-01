Whisper it, folks, but summer is finally here. And with weather forecasters predicting plenty of sunshine this weekend, locals will be heading en masse to one of Edinburgh’s many great beer gardens.
Sometimes the hardest part is deciding where to go, so we asked our readers to tell us their favourite pub beer gardens in Edinburgh.
We got plenty of responses, with recommendations ranging from traditional pubs to stylish cocktail gardens.
If you fancy heading out for al fresco drinks today, take a look through our photo gallery to see 18 amazing Edinburgh beer gardens – all of them chosen by Evening News readers.
