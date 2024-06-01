Whisper it, folks, but summer is finally here. And with weather forecasters predicting plenty of sunshine this weekend, locals will be heading en masse to one of Edinburgh’s many great beer gardens.

Sometimes the hardest part is deciding where to go, so we asked our readers to tell us their favourite pub beer gardens in Edinburgh.

We got plenty of responses, with recommendations ranging from traditional pubs to stylish cocktail gardens.

If you fancy heading out for al fresco drinks today, take a look through our photo gallery to see 18 amazing Edinburgh beer gardens – all of them chosen by Evening News readers.

18 amazing Edinburgh beer gardens Scroll through our photo gallery to see 18 amazing Edinburgh beer gardens – all of them chosen by Evening News readers.

The Outhouse Tucked away on Broughton Street Lane, The Outhouse is still something of a 'hidden gem' boasting one of the best beer gardens in Edinburgh city centre.

The Torfin Cosy up next to a chiminea and enjoy drinks and some tasty pub grub in The Torfin's secret garden. You can find this pub in St Johns Road, Corstorphine.

Bellfield Beer Garden & Tap Room A real 'hidden gem', it's fair to say many locals don't even know about Bellfield Beer Garden & Tap Room, despite it being just a stone's throw from the city centre.