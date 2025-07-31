Edinburgh pub The Cooper’s Rest to reopen after more than 10 years
The Cooper’s Rest at 295 Easter Road, closed its doors in 2015, but now there are now plans to reopen the pub in early 2026 under new owners.
The project will be a joint venture between co-owners of Newbarns, Gordon McKenzie and Emma McIntosh, and The Palmerston co-owners Lloyd Morse and James Snowdon and will offer a modern take on classic comfort dishes using the best local and seasonal produce available.
Locally sourced drinks will be on offer, with beers from Newbarns, and spirits from Leith-based brands including Woodrow’s of Edinburgh, Blind Summit, Electric Spirit Co. and Fragrant Drops, and wines from The Palmerston’s cellar.
James Snowdon said: “The seed for the pub was planted way back in 2022. Through getting to know Gordon and the team at Newbarns, we realised we're all gagging for Edinburgh to have a proper pub which serves proper pub food.
“Edinburgh is a city full of great pubs, but every ‘gastropub’ in the city is really a restaurant - you can't go into them and sit at the bar all afternoon drinking pints. During the last few years we've discovered we have similar ideas of what we love in a pub and want to bring that to Edinburgh: exceptional food, quality drinks and a welcoming atmosphere for locals and visitors alike”.
Gordon McKenzie added: “At Newbarns, everything we do starts with that feeling you get around a pub table with friends – the easy camaraderie and good conversation. So often those friendships, and those tables, have included the brilliant people from The Palmerston so this collaboration at The Cooper’s Rest just feels right.
“We can't wait to share our passion for exceptional food, great beer, and truly good company, bringing everyone together under one roof.”
