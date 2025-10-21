Residents living in Granton have spoken of their anger over more fires and a burst water pipe at the illegal travellers site there at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Locals living near the site situated between West Granton Road and Waterfront Avenue have previously expressed anger at littering, fly-tipping and fires at the ongoing illegal travellers’ site on Scottish Government land in Granton.

And while the Cabinet Secretary for the Constitution, External Affairs and Culture, Angus Robertson, promised last week that travellers will be removed from the illegal site by the end of January next year, locals are still furious about ongoing issues at the site behind B&M Bargains and Lidl on West Granton Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A local resident took these photos of a burst water main and a fire at the illegal travellers site in Granton. | Submitted

Speaking on Saturday, one local resident from Saltire Square, across Waterfront Avenue from the site, who asked not to be named, said: “In the past couple of days we have dealt with uncontrolled fires, blazing black smoke and now another burst water main that has been broken since 9pm last night and is still going on until the next morning.

“The last time the main was burst, we were without hot water for several days. This is only just within the past couple of days.

“For many of us at Saltire Square, we are paying a lot of money for a mortgage and bills to stay here, it is extremely disheartening that this is our view from our home.

“I urge this issue to be addressed quicker and for action to be taken. We are tired of being told empty promises of action being taken, but as a community we are not seeing action being taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a residents association we feel as have done all we can - daily reports to police, fire brigades, constant emails to MP’s, contact with the local news. We are told by police these are controlled fires.

“How are the travellers being allowed to get away with this anti-social behaviour?”

Another photo of the burst water main at the Granton site last weekend. | Submitted

The local resident sent her concerns to local politicians Ben MacPherson MSP and Tracy Gilbert MP, and said to both: “I ask you to please support us to take action and help us feel safe and happy again in our homes.”

One of the travellers living on the site, Jim, who asked us not to reveal his surname, defended his family and his fellow travellers in Granton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We had nothing to do with the water mains, it’s the second time it’s happened. A few weeks ago a local lady fiddled with it, and she was seen at the mains around the time it went up again.

“I don’t believe the claim that the burst water main affected locals’ water supplies. I know a few people that live in those flats and they said it was fine.

“The fires are still happening and they are not going to stop. We have to burn our rubbish, as rats would come and get into our caravans if we didn’t.

“I have asked the council and the Scottish Government for bins but never get anywhere. We look after this place, keep it tidy, but we have to get rid of our rubbish somehow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The locals say the fires are out of control but that’s not right. We always have two or three adults there to supervise the burns, and we have enough water to put it out if needed.”

A fire burning at the illegal travellers site between West Granton Road and Waterfront Avenue, seen from Saltire Square. | Submitted

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government is working closely with the City of Edinburgh Council to have the Scottish Government-owned land in Granton cleared and secured by the end of January 2026.

“Both are working to deliver a suitable and sustainable solution which includes appropriate accommodation being identified and made available and balances the needs of all communities involved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Housing Homelessness and Fair Work Convener Cllr Lezley Marion Cameron, said: “The council is committed to supporting the resolution of issues at the site. We are in ongoing discussions with the Scottish Government and communities to help find a suitable solution for everyone.”

The land the illegal travellers site is on is earmarked for a new state-of-the-art home for Scotland's national collection of 130,000 artworks, The Art Works, as part of the wider Granton Waterfront development.