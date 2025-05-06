Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents worried about pedestrian safety after an accident which left an 80-year-old neighbour in hospital are to stage a protest against speeding drivers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 80-year-old woman suffered serious injuries when she was hit by a car on Ashley Terrace, Shandon, around 12.30pm on Monday, April 28.

Now local people plan to gather at the corner of Ashley Terrace and Harrison Gardens at 5pm today, Wednesday, May 7, calling for promised crossings for the area to be speeded up.

The protest will take place at the junction of Ashley Terrace and Harrison Gardens | Google

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents say there have long been demands for pedestrian crossings on Ashley Terrace and that plans have been drawn up by the council but then delayed.

Dr Johanna Jokio said: “It's a 20mph limit but everyone speeds, especially going down the hill. And there is more traffic just now because Harrison Road is shut for bridge works.” Harrison Road Bridge closed in February for a forecast five months after an inspection revealed serious structural issues.

Dr Jokio continued: “I understand the parent council at Craiglockhart Primary School has been asking for a crossing on Ashley Terrace for 20 years.

“The last time it was promised was 2022, now I’ve had a reply from the council saying the traffic regulation order has progressed but it has been delayed so that it is now planned for 2026, but I'm not convinced.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said she understood the 80-year-old woman injured in the accident was still in critical care. “It could have been any one of us. There are near misses all the time,” she said.

“At peak times you have to wait a couple of minutes there just for a break in the traffic. The council says it remains committed to the plan for crossings, but this is not the first time it has been delayed. The planning process should not take this long for pedestrian crossings.”

Dr Jokio said the protest would not disrupt traffic. “We’re keeping it very peaceful. We’ll talk to any neighbours or residents tha turn up and create a bit of community spirit and show the council we’re concerned and angry about this issue.”

Transport and environment convener Stephen Jenkinson said pedestrian safety across the city was a priority for the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I fully understand the safety concerns raised by the community in relation to the junction at Ashley Terrace and Harrison Gardens, particularly given the recent road traffic accident which took place there.

“As outlined in the Road Safety Delivery Plan, there are plans in place for two footpath build-outs on Ashley Terrace.

“Unfortunately, we have experienced some delays due to necessary design revisions and coordination with other services. In relation to Ashley Terrace, the installation of a build-out directly in front of the school entrance requires the relocation of a nearby bin hub. This is being progressed through a Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) by the Waste team, and we are awaiting further updates from them."