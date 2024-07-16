Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Argentine steak restaurant in Edinburgh’s city centre is offering a special discounted menu this month as it celebrates its 30th anniversary.

Gaucho, in St Andrew Square, will be serving its ‘Legacy menu’ comprised of the steakhouse’s most loved dishes from over the years, which its ceo says ‘offers guests a nostalgic flavour of our journey.’

Celebrating 30 years in business, the limited edition menu costs £30 and features dishes that have defined Gaucho’s journey, including Ecuadorian Ceviche and Lomo a la Milanese. The nostalgic menu is available throughout July and will be served with a heavily discounted £30 bottle of Malbec.

Martin Williams, Gaucho ceo, said: "For three decades, diners have celebrated seminal moments in their careers and personal lives at Gaucho, as we have brought the vibrant flavours and rich culinary traditions of Argentina and Latin America to the UK.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we are excited to reintroduce some of our most loved dishes, offering our guests a nostalgic flavour of our journey. This anniversary menu is not just a tribute to our past but a celebration of our continued success as the UK’s favourite premium dining restaurant group."

Dish highlights from the vaults include its Ecuadorian Ceviche, debuted in 2012, when Gaucho became the first restaurant group to bring the now-ubiquitous cured fish dish to London. It will be followed by Lomo a la Milanese – an Argentinian staple made famous by its Italian immigrant community, which showcases high-quality steak served breadcrumbed in Milanese style, first served to diners in 2008. All will be rounded off with the OG Dulce de Leche Pancakes – using the same Dulce de Leche recipe from Gaucho's opening in 1994.

Founded in London in 1994, Gaucho is the oldest Argentine steak restaurant in the UK and now has 20 restaurants across Britain. For more information, or to book a table, you can visit the Gaucho website.