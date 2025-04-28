Edinburgh road closed and woman taken to hospital following crash

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 28th Apr 2025, 16:26 BST
An Edinburgh road has been closed until further notice following a crash at around 12.35pm today (April 28).

Ashley Terrace is closed between Cowan Road and Harrison Gardens and a woman has been taken to hospital.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing and a woman has been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.”

Related topics:EdinburghHospital

