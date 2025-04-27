Break in at Broxburn property sees thieves make off with BMW and electronic items

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 27th Apr 2025, 09:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An investigation has been launched after a BMW and electronic items were stolen from a property in Broxburn.

The home in Badger Park was broken into at some point between 3.50am and 4.50am on Friday, April 25. The thieves then made off with a grey BMW M140i with the registration SY17 OPV and a number of electronic items.

Police said enquiries are ongoing and have asked anyone with CCTV footage of the area to get in touch.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The number of housebreakings in East Lothian nearly doubled in the past financial year according to police.The number of housebreakings in East Lothian nearly doubled in the past financial year according to police.
The number of housebreakings in East Lothian nearly doubled in the past financial year according to police. | John Devlin

Detective Constable Natalie Civil said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone with any information to contact us.

“I would also ask anyone with private CCTV or any drivers who were in the area at the time and may have dash-cam footage to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 0554 of April 25.

Related topics:Police
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice