An investigation has been launched after a BMW and electronic items were stolen from a property in Broxburn.

The home in Badger Park was broken into at some point between 3.50am and 4.50am on Friday, April 25. The thieves then made off with a grey BMW M140i with the registration SY17 OPV and a number of electronic items.

Police said enquiries are ongoing and have asked anyone with CCTV footage of the area to get in touch.

The number of housebreakings in East Lothian nearly doubled in the past financial year according to police. | John Devlin

Detective Constable Natalie Civil said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone with any information to contact us.

“I would also ask anyone with private CCTV or any drivers who were in the area at the time and may have dash-cam footage to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 0554 of April 25.