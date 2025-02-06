Scotland take on Ireland at a sold-out Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh this weekend in the second round of the 2025 Six Nations Championship.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kicking off at 3pm on Sunday, February 9, the national team will hope to continue winning ways following a 31-19 win over Italy last weekend. Several roads in the area will be closed before and after the match with diversions in place for some Lothian Bus services.

Lothian Buses advised diversions may be in place between 1.30pm and 2.30pm ‘depending on crowd control measures’. However diversions between 4pm and 7pm have been confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland take on Ireland at Murrayfield at 3pm on Sunday, February 9

Roads affected include: Haymarket, West Coates, Corstorphine Road, Westfield Road and the West Approach Road. This will affect Lothian Bus services: 1, 2, 12, 22, 26, 30, 31, 100, X18, X27, X28 and X19.

Diversions will be place between 4pm and 7pm in the Haymarket, West Coates and Corstorphine Road areas. Diversions may be in place between 1.30pm and 2.30pm.

Between Morrison Link and Corstorphine Road Service 12 (Westbound) will be diverted via Morrison Street, West Maitland Street, Palmerston Place, Douglas Gardens, Belford Terrace, Belford Road, Ravelston Dykes and Murrayfield Road.

Between Corstorphine Road and Morrison Link Service 12 (Eastbound) will be diverted via Murrayfield Road, Ravelston Dykes, Belford Road, Belford Terrace, Douglas Gardens, Palmerston Place and Torphichen Place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between Princes Street and Corstorphine Road Services 26, 31, 100, X18 and X19 will be diverted via Queensferry Street, Queensferry Road, Queensferry Terrace, Ravelston Dykes and Murrayfield Road in both directions.

Diversions in place between 4pm and 7pm in the Westfield Road and West Approach Road areas

Between Balgreen Road and West Approach Road/Fountainpark Services 1 and 22 will be diverted via Balgreen Road, Gorgie Road and Henderson Terrace in both directions.

Between Balgreen Road and Dalry Road Service 2 will be diverted via Balgreen Road and Gorgie Road in both directions.

Between Saughton Gardens and the West Approach Road Services 30, X27 and X28 will be diverted via Balgreen Road, Gorgie Road and Henderson Terrace in both directions.