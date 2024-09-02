Edinburgh roads: All the major road closures currently affecting traffic in the city

By Ian Swanson
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 16:30 BST

Major road closures are causing a headache for motorists trying to get around the Capital.

The partial closure of the Cameron Toll roundabout - for the second time in just a few months - caused 40-minute queues just to get out of the shopping centre car park on Sunday afternoon.

And the West Approach Road is now subject to full and partial closures for the rest of September.

Here is a run-down of all the current major road closures in the city which could cause problems.

1. West Approach Road

There are full and partial closures of the West Approach Road throughout September to allow bridge maintenance. The city centre-bound carriageway will be closed until Friday, September 13. The slip-road at Dundee Street Bridge is closed until Monday, September 30. The westbound carriageway will be closed from Saturday, September 14 until Saturday, September 21. | Google Photo: Google

2. Cameron Toll roundabout

The section of Cameron Toll roundabout between Lady Road and Dalkeith Road is closed, due gas mains work. | NW Photo: NW

3. Walker Street

Walker Street in the West Enf is closed both ways between Melville Street and Drumsheugh Gardens, due to long-term construction on Walker Street | Google Photo: Google

4. Canon Street

Canon Street at Canonmills, a one-way street from Eyre Place to Canon Lane, is closed due to construction work on Canon Street. | Google Photo: Google

