Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Closures on a major Edinburgh road started today, with full or partial closures scheduled to last throughout September.

The city centre-bound carriageway of the West Approach Road will be closed from today, Monday, September 2, until Friday, September 13. And the slip-road at Dundee Street Bridge is closed from today until Monday, September 30.

The westbound carriageway of the road also known as the ‘Western Approach Road’ remains open for now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the westbound carriageway will be closed from Saturday, September 14 until Saturday, September 21, during which time the eastbound lane will be operational.

A section of West Approach Road in Edinburgh will close for five weeks. | Google Maps

During these works, bus diversions will be in place, with Lothian Bus services 1, 2, 22 and 30 affected.

During the first phase, when the eastbound carriageway is closed until September 13, the 22 heading to the city centre will be diverted via Gorgie Road, Dalry Road, West Maitland Street, Atholl Place and Shandwick Place.

The number 30 bus will be diverted via Gorgie Road, Dalry Road, West Maitland Street, Atholl Place and Shandwick Place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And although the number 1 and 2 services don’t use the West Approach Road, they will no longer travel along Stevenson Road and up Westfield Road during the eastbound carriageway closure. They will be diverted via Balgreen Road and Gorgie Road until September 13.

Edinburgh Travel News is already reporting traffic congestion in Gorgie, Fountainbridge and Slateford during this first round of road closures this month on the West Approach Road. With the site reporting a 15 minutes drive time from the BP garage to Ardmillan junction on Slateford Road this morning.