Controversial road changes have cut traffic levels outside an Edinburgh school, according to the city council.

New transport convener Stephen Jenkinson said monitoring of the Corstorphine Low Traffic Neighbourhood (LTN) showed there had been a decrease of up to 9.2 per cent in traffic outside Corstorphine Primary School at peak times.

But figures also revealed an overall increase in traffic across the area of up to 6.5 per cent.The LTN, known as Corstorphine Connections, involves traffic restrictions, a bus gate, wider pavements and more seating and planting.

The bus gate on Manse Road has been the most controversial aspect of Corstorphine's low traffic neighbourhood scheme. | Supplied

The aim is to stop drivers taking short cuts through residential streets and create a "safer and more comfortable" environment for residents walking, cycling and wheeling, as well as spending time in outdoor spaces.

But critics claim it just shifts traffic from one street to another and the bus gate at Manse Road has been a particular focus of opposition, including incidents of vandalism.

The monitoring showed a fall in traffic speeds in the area, as well as 3.6 per cent increase in cycling and a 2.2 per cent increase in walking.It also found an overall increase in the number of children using active travel to go to and from primary schools in the area - up by three per cent, meaning that 71 per cent of pupils now walk or cycle to school.

Cllr Jenkinson said: "One of the main purposes of this type of initiative is to ensure kids can travel safely to and from school so one of the statistics that is good to see is that there has been a decrease of traffic on the streets around the primary school of over nine per cent at certain times of the day, which shows that some of the changes made around that area have made significant difference.”

An update to next week’s transport and environment committee claims there is support from local residents for the scheme. As part of the monitoring, an independent market research survey was undertaken to get the views of local people who might not respond to the official consultation.

The update said: “This indicated that 50 per cent of residents support the project and 24 per cent oppose. The survey also reports very high levels of support for changes involving planters, seating, footway widening, and artistic improvements to school entrance. There are also high levels of support for the improved crossing opportunities.”