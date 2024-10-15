Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The eastbound off-slip on the M8 near Hermiston Gait in Edinburgh will be closed for four nights next week as teams carry out essential works.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The overnight works will allow bridge joint replacement works to be carried out in the area and the temporary closure is not expected to ‘cause any significant delays’. Works will take place between 8pm and 6am from Tuesday, October 22 to Friday, October 25.

The Transport Scotland website reports that remedial works will be completed by 6am on Saturday, October 26. Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic wishing to join the A720 westbound will be directed onwards to Hermiston Gait Roundabout to take the first exit onto the A720, adding an additional one minute and 0.1 miles to affected journeys.

David Bishop, BEAR Scotland’s south east unit bridges manager, said: "It is essential for safety that we close this slip road while the works take place, however the diversion is a short one so we don’t expect this to cause any significant delays."

For real time journey information you can visit the Traffic Scotland website.