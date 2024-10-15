Edinburgh roads: M8 slip road near Hermiston Gait to close for four nights for essential works
The overnight works will allow bridge joint replacement works to be carried out in the area and the temporary closure is not expected to ‘cause any significant delays’. Works will take place between 8pm and 6am from Tuesday, October 22 to Friday, October 25.
The Transport Scotland website reports that remedial works will be completed by 6am on Saturday, October 26. Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.
Traffic wishing to join the A720 westbound will be directed onwards to Hermiston Gait Roundabout to take the first exit onto the A720, adding an additional one minute and 0.1 miles to affected journeys.
David Bishop, BEAR Scotland’s south east unit bridges manager, said: "It is essential for safety that we close this slip road while the works take place, however the diversion is a short one so we don’t expect this to cause any significant delays."
For real time journey information you can visit the Traffic Scotland website.
