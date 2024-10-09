Edinburgh roadworks: Reopening of Cameron Toll roundabout delayed following ‘unforeseen challenges’

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 9th Oct 2024, 13:14 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2024, 13:21 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Roadworks at Cameron Toll roundabout in Edinburgh have been extended by one week after contractors discovered a damaged water main under the ground.

‘Critical’ works to repair a leaking gas main on the north side of the roundabout got underway on August 26 and were planned to last eight weeks. But SGN said a damaged water pipe and ‘other unforeseen challenges’ mean the roundabout will now reopen on October 28.

In an online statement SGN said: “We discovered a damaged water main that restricted us from excavating on our gas main, this has now been repaired and we are continuing to make good progress.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Works to repair a gas main at Cameron Toll roundabout in Edinburgh got underway on August 26. It is due to reopen on October 28Works to repair a gas main at Cameron Toll roundabout in Edinburgh got underway on August 26. It is due to reopen on October 28
Works to repair a gas main at Cameron Toll roundabout in Edinburgh got underway on August 26. It is due to reopen on October 28 | NW

“This unexpected delay and some other unforeseen challenges mean the road is now expected to reopen on Monday, October 28, one week later than originally planned.

“However, our new gas main will secure the gas supply to properties in the local area and the current works will provide a permanent fix for the current leaks on this section of our gas network and reduces the risk of any further leaks in the future.”

The recent works come after several legs of the roundabout were closed for three months earlier this year following the discovery of a collapsed culvert underneath the road. Road resurfacing works were also carried out as part of the project.

SGN added: “We're aware the road surface at this location on the A7 was recently resurfaced. Unfortunately we have no control over when our gas pipes will become damaged. In this case, the gas escape was reported after the resurfacing works were completed, so it wasn't possible to carry out our work under the same closure.”

Related topics:EdinburghEmergency roadworksDisruption

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice