Roadworks at Cameron Toll roundabout in Edinburgh have been extended by one week after contractors discovered a damaged water main under the ground.

‘Critical’ works to repair a leaking gas main on the north side of the roundabout got underway on August 26 and were planned to last eight weeks. But SGN said a damaged water pipe and ‘other unforeseen challenges’ mean the roundabout will now reopen on October 28.

In an online statement SGN said: “We discovered a damaged water main that restricted us from excavating on our gas main, this has now been repaired and we are continuing to make good progress.

Works to repair a gas main at Cameron Toll roundabout in Edinburgh got underway on August 26. It is due to reopen on October 28 | NW

“This unexpected delay and some other unforeseen challenges mean the road is now expected to reopen on Monday, October 28, one week later than originally planned.

“However, our new gas main will secure the gas supply to properties in the local area and the current works will provide a permanent fix for the current leaks on this section of our gas network and reduces the risk of any further leaks in the future.”

The recent works come after several legs of the roundabout were closed for three months earlier this year following the discovery of a collapsed culvert underneath the road. Road resurfacing works were also carried out as part of the project.

SGN added: “We're aware the road surface at this location on the A7 was recently resurfaced. Unfortunately we have no control over when our gas pipes will become damaged. In this case, the gas escape was reported after the resurfacing works were completed, so it wasn't possible to carry out our work under the same closure.”