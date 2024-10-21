Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A series of overnight closures on approach roads to the Queensferry Crossing begin tonight as part of works to service automated barriers ahead of winter.

The M90 will be closed in both directions north of the bridge next to Ferrytoll Junction between 10.30pm and 6am each night from Monday, October 21 to Saturday, October 26.

From October 28 to November 2, the motorway south of the bridge between Scotstoun and Queensferry Junctions will be closed in both directions between 10pm and 6am each night.

The final part of the project will see two full trials of the diversion system carried out with traffic in both directions rerouted over the A9000 Forth Road Bridge. This work will take place on November 9 and 10 between midnight and 8am.

BEAR Scotland

David Bishop, BEAR Scotland’s south east unit bridges manager, said: “The system of automated barriers that we have installed significantly reduces the time it takes to open a diversion via the Forth Road Bridge, should the Queensferry Crossing need to close for any reason.

“This autumn we’ll be servicing the system during overnight road closures and there will be two full overnight trials of the system. It is important that road users comply with red X signs above the carriageway when these appear, as the diversion cannot be opened until traffic on the motorway has stopped.”

Mr Bishop added: “If there are red X signs above all lanes, you must come to a stop.”

The automated moveable barriers were installed in 2023 and ‘intelligent road studs’ that light up to guide motorists onto the diversion route were installed earlier in the year. BEAR Scotland advised a previous trial carried out in April saw the new diversion system was deployed in 19 minutes.

Diversions

October 21 to 26 between 10.30pm to 6am

Full closure of M90 mainline next to Junction 1B Ferrytoll

Northbound traffic will be diverted down Ferrytoll off-slip then back up Ferrytoll on-slip. Southbound traffic will be diverted down Ferrytoll off-slip then up the A9000, across FRB and up Echline off-slip, around Echline junction and along A904 to Queensferry Junction.

October 28 to November 2 between 10.30pm to 6am

Full closure of M90 mainline between Scotstoun and Queensferry Junctions

Southbound traffic diverted from Junction 1A Queensferry via the A904 to Echline Junction, then via the southbound Public Transport Link onto the A90 into Edinburgh, Maybury Road and Glasgow Road to M9 Junction 1 Newbridge.

Traffic joining the M90 northbound from the A90 will be diverted up the northbound Public Transport Link then onto the B800 towards Echline Junction, the A904 and Queensferry Junction.

Traffic wishing to join the M90 northbound from the M9 eastbound will be diverted off at M9 Junction 2, onto the B8046 and then the A904 to M90 Junction 1A Queensferry.

Traffic wishing to join the M90 northbound from the M9 westbound will be diverted on to M9 Junction 3, and then back eastbound to exit at M9 Junction 2, onto the B8046 and then the A904 to M90 Junction 1A Queensferry.

The M9 Junction 1B Winchburgh eastbound on-slip will be closed, with traffic diverted from M9 Junction 3.

November 9 and 10 between midnight and 8am

M90 north and south of Queensferry Crossing

Traffic in both directions will be rerouted via the Forth Road Bridge.

For real time journey information you can visit the Traffic Scotland website or visit their X page using the handle @trafficscotland.