By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 23rd Feb 2025, 14:27 BST

Drivers in Edinburgh are advised to be vigilant after a power outage has taken out all traffic lights on the Edinburgh City Bypass.
Traffic Scotland reported a power outage at the Edinburgh City Bypass and sections of the M8 and M9 shortly after 2pm on Sunday, February 22 | BEAR Scotland

Traffic Scotland reported the issue shortly after 2pm on Sunday, February 22. It advised that traffic lights, Traffic Scotland signage and emergency roadside telephones ‘are down due to a Scottish Power outage’.

Sections of the M8 and M9 are also affected. Traffic lights and signage are currently down on the M8 between junctions 1 and 2 and junctions 3a to 6. Lights are also reported to be affected between junction 2 on the M8 and the Newbridge roundabout on the M9.

