Edinburgh roads: Power outage affecting all traffic lights on A720 with M8 and M9 also affected
Drivers in Edinburgh are advised to be vigilant after a power outage has taken out all traffic lights on the Edinburgh City Bypass.
Traffic Scotland reported the issue shortly after 2pm on Sunday, February 22. It advised that traffic lights, Traffic Scotland signage and emergency roadside telephones ‘are down due to a Scottish Power outage’.
Sections of the M8 and M9 are also affected. Traffic lights and signage are currently down on the M8 between junctions 1 and 2 and junctions 3a to 6. Lights are also reported to be affected between junction 2 on the M8 and the Newbridge roundabout on the M9.
