A month of overnight works on the M8 will get underway in March as teams work to upgrade streetlighting in the area.

Beginning on Monday, March 10, BEAR Scotland will carry out work on the westbound slip roads on the M8 near Livingston.

The M8 junction 3 westbound on-slip and the dedicated off-slip from the M8 westbound onto the A899 Livingston Road will be closed between 8pm and 6am from Monday until Friday. Diversions will be in place that will add approximately four minutes to affected journeys.

Overnight works on the M8 junction 3 will begin on Monday, March 10 | BEAR Scotland

A signed diversion for traffic wishing to join the M8 westbound at M8 Junction 3 will be in place via the A899 northbound to Dechmont Roundabout, the A89 westbound to Boghall Roundabout and the A779, to join the M8 westbound at Junction 3A.

The slip road from the M8 westbound to Livingston East Roundabout will remain open, therefore no diversion is required as a result of the dedicated slip road to the A899 being closed.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s Southeast Network Manager, said: “These works will improve driving conditions for motorists traveling on and off the M8 westbound at Livingston. Slip road closures are required for the safety of road users and our workforce, however we don’t expect the diversions to cause significant delays.”

For the latest information you can visit the Traffic Scotland website.