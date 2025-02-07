Edinburgh roads: Emergency services rush to M8 after lorry fire – drivers urged to avoid area
The incident was reported shortly after 7am on Friday morning and happened between junction 1 and 2. Lane 1 eastbound at this section of the M8 remains closed but lane 2 has since reopened. Traffic Scotland warned that ‘traffic is heavy on the approach with smoke affecting vision in the area.’
Emergency services remain at the scene and police are urging drivers to find an alternative route.
Edinburgh Travel News reported there are ‘queues from junction 3 and on M9 towards Newbridge’ and drivers should ‘expect alternative routes such as A71 and A8 to be busier than usual’.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The M8 eastbound is currently closed at junction 2 near Newbridge due to a lorry on fire. Emergency services are in attendance and motorists are asked to find an alternative route.”