Drivers on the M8 are facing delays of up to an hour following a vehicle fire this morning.

The incident was reported shortly after 7am on Friday morning and happened between junction 1 and 2. Lane 1 eastbound at this section of the M8 remains closed but lane 2 has since reopened. Traffic Scotland warned that ‘traffic is heavy on the approach with smoke affecting vision in the area.’

Edinburgh: The M8 is currently closed eastbound between Junction 2 and Junction 1 due to a vehicle fire. Motorists are advised to use an alternative route at this time and allow extra time for their journey. Delays of up to 50 minutes have been reported | Traffic Scotland

Emergency services remain at the scene and police are urging drivers to find an alternative route.

Edinburgh Travel News reported there are ‘queues from junction 3 and on M9 towards Newbridge’ and drivers should ‘expect alternative routes such as A71 and A8 to be busier than usual’.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The M8 eastbound is currently closed at junction 2 near Newbridge due to a lorry on fire. Emergency services are in attendance and motorists are asked to find an alternative route.”