Edinburgh roads reopen after police incident on Princes Street
Police were called to a report of a suspicious package being delivered to a commercial premises on Princes Street at around 1pm on Saturday, September 6. A cordon was put in place and the building was evacuated as a precaution.
Make sure that you’re in the loop when it comes to the latest news from Edinburgh and the Lothians with our daily newsletter. Sign up for free today!
Several buses were diverted following the incident and Edinburgh Trams were unable to serve city centre tram stops for a short period.
At 5.30pm a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Princes Street, between South St Andrews Street and North Bridge, has reopened. Members of the public and road users are thanked for their co-operation.”