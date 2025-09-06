Edinburgh roads reopen after police incident on Princes Street

The east end of Princes Street in Edinburgh has reopened following a police incident on Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to a report of a suspicious package being delivered to a commercial premises on Princes Street at around 1pm on Saturday, September 6. A cordon was put in place and the building was evacuated as a precaution.

Emergency services responded to a report of a suspicious package within an Princes Street building at around 1pm on Saturday, September 6 | NW

Several buses were diverted following the incident and Edinburgh Trams were unable to serve city centre tram stops for a short period.

At 5.30pm a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Princes Street, between South St Andrews Street and North Bridge, has reopened. Members of the public and road users are thanked for their co-operation.”