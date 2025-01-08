Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Around two kilometres of road surface on Edinburgh City Bypass will be repaired over the next two weeks with works set to begin tonight.

Overnight resurfacing works will take place eastbound on the A720 near Baberton Junction between Wednesday, January 8, and Thursday, January 23. Works will be carried out between Monday and Friday.

To ensure the safety of road users and the workforce during the works, the eastbound carriageway of the A720 between Hermiston Gait and Dreghorn Junction will be closed between 8.30pm and 6am each night.

Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland will renew approximately two kilometres of the road surface on the Edinburgh City Bypass east and west of Baberton Junction | BEAR Scotland

A signed diversion will be in place from Hermiston Gait to Dreghorn Junction, via Calder Junction, the A71 Calder Road, the B701 Wester Hailes Road, Redford Road and Dreghorn Link. This diversion will add approximately 0.4 miles and 9 minutes to affected journeys.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s south-east network manager, said: “These surfacing improvements will address and repair defects in the road surface such as potholes and cracking, creating safer and smoother journeys for motorists.

“It is essential for the safety of the workforce that we close the carriageway during the works, however we’ve scheduled them during overnight hours to minimise any disruption. We thank motorists in advance for their patience while our teams carry out these improvements.”

All work is weather dependent and subject to postponement in the event of adverse conditions. Consultation has been carried out with emergency services and other relevant stakeholders to share information about the project in advance.

For the most up to date information you can visit the Traffic Scotland website and social media platforms.