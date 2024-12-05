Edinburgh travel: Drivers on Edinburgh City Bypass facing 1-hour delays following crash
A collision was first reported at around 4.40pm on Thursday, December 5. Emergency services are at the scene and it is not known if there have been any injuries.
The A720 is restricted westbound at Baberton due to the accident and Traffic Scotland advised drivers are facing delays of around an hour.
Writing on X shortly after 5pm, Traffic Scotland added: “Traffic is extremely busy tonight with around a 56 minutes delay back from Sheriffhall.” At 6pm it added: “All lanes now running westbound at Baberton following the earlier collision. Approx 45 minute delays on the approach.”
Police Scotland has been approached for comment.