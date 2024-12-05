Drivers on the Edinburgh City Bypass are facing long delays following a crash near Baberton Junction.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A collision was first reported at around 4.40pm on Thursday, December 5. Emergency services are at the scene and it is not known if there have been any injuries.

Drivers are facing long delays on the Edinburgh Cit Bypass near Baberton Junction | Traffic Scotland

The A720 is restricted westbound at Baberton due to the accident and Traffic Scotland advised drivers are facing delays of around an hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writing on X shortly after 5pm, Traffic Scotland added: “Traffic is extremely busy tonight with around a 56 minutes delay back from Sheriffhall.” At 6pm it added: “All lanes now running westbound at Baberton following the earlier collision. Approx 45 minute delays on the approach.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.