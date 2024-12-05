Edinburgh travel: Drivers on Edinburgh City Bypass facing 1-hour delays following crash

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 5th Dec 2024, 17:47 BST
Drivers on the Edinburgh City Bypass are facing long delays following a crash near Baberton Junction.

A collision was first reported at around 4.40pm on Thursday, December 5. Emergency services are at the scene and it is not known if there have been any injuries.

Drivers are facing long delays on the Edinburgh Cit Bypass near Baberton Junctionplaceholder image
Drivers are facing long delays on the Edinburgh Cit Bypass near Baberton Junction | Traffic Scotland

The A720 is restricted westbound at Baberton due to the accident and Traffic Scotland advised drivers are facing delays of around an hour.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Writing on X shortly after 5pm, Traffic Scotland added: “Traffic is extremely busy tonight with around a 56 minutes delay back from Sheriffhall.” At 6pm it added: “All lanes now running westbound at Baberton following the earlier collision. Approx 45 minute delays on the approach.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

Related topics:Edinburgh City BypassEdinburghTrafficDriversEmergency services
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice