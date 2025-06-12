A series of overnight works along a section of Great Junction Street are now underway to improve cycle infrastructure in the area.

The overnight works, which began on Wednesday, June 11 are expected to last seven working days and are taking place between 7pm and 5am between Junction Place and Foot of the Walk.

Nine Lothian Bus services will be diverted during the overnight works period.

Overnight works commenced on Wednesday, June 11 are expected to last seven working days | Google Maps

Bus Diversions

Services 7, 14 and N14 will be will diverted via Pilrig Street and Bonnington Road in both directions between Leith Walk and Great Junction Street.

Service 21 will be diveredt via Leith Walk, Pilrig Street and Bonnington Road in both directions between Duke Street and Great Junction Street.

Service 35 (heading northbound) between Duke Street and Cables Wynd, will be diverted via Leith Walk, Pilrig Street and Bonnington Road then onto daytime diversion via Cables Wynd to The Shore.

Services 35 and N35 (heading southbound) between Ocean Drive and Duke Street, will be diverted via North Junction Street, Great Junction Street, Bonnington Road, Pilrig Street and Leith Walk.