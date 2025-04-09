Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Works to repair a collapsed sewer in south Edinburgh have been delayed due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’.

Emergency works to repair a sewer in South Clerk Street began on February 10, with the project initially expected to last ‘a minimum of eight weeks’. But on Friday, April 4, Scottish Water advised works are now ‘expected to continue until April 25 due to unforeseen circumstances’.

Emergency works in South Clerk Street in Edinburgh are now ‘expected to continue until April 25’ | Google Maps

Four-way traffic lights remain in place at South Clerk Street at its junction with East Preston Street and a small section of the footpath is also affected. Local businesses remain open with pedestrian access to businesses and residential properties being maintained at all times.

Road users are advised to allow extra time for journeys through the area.

Speaking in February, a Scottish Water spokesperson said: “We appreciate the patience and understanding of local residents, businesses, and road users while we complete this urgent repair.”