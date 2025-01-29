Edinburgh roadworks: Westfield Road closed until further notice due to emergency gas works
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Westfield Road will close between its junctions with Stevenson Road and Gorgie Road until further notice following the discovery of a gas leak in the area. Two Lothian Bus services will be diverted due to the works.
The Lothian Buses website states: “Due to emergency works, Westfield Road will be closed from 6pm on Wednesday January 29 until further notice. Services 1 and 2 between Balgreen Road and Gorgie Road will be diverted via Balgreen Road and Gorgie Road in both directions.
A spokesperson for SGN said: “We are carrying out emergency gas repairs in Westfield Road, Edinburgh. For everyone's safety and due to the position of the gas main, we need to close the road between its junctions with Stevenson Road and Gorgie Road from around 5.30pm this afternoon. It’s too early to say at this stage how long our work will take to complete.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.