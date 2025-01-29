Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A busy Edinburgh road in the west of the city will be closed until further notice due to emergency gas works.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Westfield Road will close between its junctions with Stevenson Road and Gorgie Road until further notice following the discovery of a gas leak in the area. Two Lothian Bus services will be diverted due to the works.

Lothian Bus services 1 and 2 will be diverted from 6pm on Wednesday, January 29 until further notice | Lothian Buses

The Lothian Buses website states: “Due to emergency works, Westfield Road will be closed from 6pm on Wednesday January 29 until further notice. Services 1 and 2 between Balgreen Road and Gorgie Road will be diverted via Balgreen Road and Gorgie Road in both directions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for SGN said: “We are carrying out emergency gas repairs in Westfield Road, Edinburgh. For everyone's safety and due to the position of the gas main, we need to close the road between its junctions with Stevenson Road and Gorgie Road from around 5.30pm this afternoon. It’s too early to say at this stage how long our work will take to complete.”