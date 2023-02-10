Edinburgh Royal Mile fire: Incident team remains at scene of Royal Mile Tavern blaze
Nine fire crews were on the scene of the blaze on Thursday
Firefighters remain on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile more than 24 hours after a blaze ripped through a historic building.
Nine fire engines were mobilised to the famous street shortly before 1pm on Thursday after reports of a burning smell and smoke seen billowing from the building. Crews battled a fire in the pub kitchen and remained on scene for hours while working to extinguish the fire.
A section of the road was closed and traffic diverted but the street has now reopened. But a fire service spokesman confirmed that an incident team remain at the scene to carry out investigations.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 12.48pm on Thursday, 9 February to reports of a smell of burning and smoke coming from a commercial building in Edinburgh. Operations Control mobilised nine appliances to the city's High Steet, where firefighters were met by a fire within the building's kitchen. Crews thereafter extinguished the fire and worked to make the area safe before leaving the scene. There were no casualties."