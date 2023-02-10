Firefighters remain on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile more than 24 hours after a blaze ripped through a historic building.

Nine fire engines were mobilised to the famous street shortly before 1pm on Thursday after reports of a burning smell and smoke seen billowing from the building. Crews battled a fire in the pub kitchen and remained on scene for hours while working to extinguish the fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A section of the road was closed and traffic diverted but the street has now reopened. But a fire service spokesman confirmed that an incident team remain at the scene to carry out investigations.

Fire engines were still at the scene on Thursday evening