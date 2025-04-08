Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Traffic is to be banned from part of Edinburgh's Royal Mile from July to make it safer for pedestrians.

The city council says that in summer, the number of people walking through the Lawnmarket, near the top of the Royal Mile, can reach 5,000 per hour and the narrow pavements mean they are often forced onto the road.

The Lawnmarket is currently closed for road reconstruction, but when that is completed in July a trial ban on traffic will be introduced.

In the summer, up to 5,000 people an hour pass through the Lawnmarket. Picture: Neil Hanna. | JP License

Only pedestrians and cyclists will be allowed into the Lawnamarket or Castlehill between 10.30am and 7.30pm, Monday to Saturday, or between 12.30pm and 7.30pm on Sundays.

And accompanying the ban, there will be a number of changes to Johnston Terrace and Castle Terrace.

Coach parking will be removed from Johnston Terrace. And access for large vehicles to Johnston Terrace will be restricted while the pedestrian and cycle zone is in operation.

Castle Terrace will be used as a coach pick-up and drop-off point. And there will be taxi and private hire pick-up and drop-off areas on Johnston Terrace, as well as additional blue badge parking and public and resident parking and a turning area for smaller vehicles including taxis and vans.

Existing resident parking numbers will not change. And essential vehicles for Edinburgh Castle will still be able to access to Lawnmarket and Castlehill.

The council said: “The popularity of the attractions on and around Lawnmarket mean there is a high number of visitors throughout the year, particularly at weekends and during holiday periods.

Castlehill at the top of the Royal Mile is also included in the traffic ban. Picture: Scott Louden. | Scott Louden

“The historic narrow pavements mean that those walking and wheeling are regularly forced to use the road, which compromises safety and accessibility, as well as making the area uncomfortable to spend time in.

“Apart from the summer festival period, Lawnmarket is open to general traffic and is regularly used by coaches, tour buses and taxis. By restricting vehicle access to Lawnmarket at the busiest times, we can create a better and safer place for everyone.”

It said over the past five years or so, there had been several trials to restrict vehicle access in a bid to improve pedestrian safety. “We monitored these, which told us that pedestrian safety continued to be a significant issue due to the presence of vehicles, particularly larger vehicles such as tour buses and coaches.

“Removing vehicle traffic during the busiest period of the day is considered the best option to improve safety, comfort and accessibility for people walking, wheeling and cycling in the area.”