Scotmid’s latest Edinburgh store has opened in Fountainbridge - just along the street from the company’s original headquarters that opened in 1859.

On July 17, the new store Dundee Street shop welcomed its first customers to the store which, will be open seven days a week between 7am and 10pm. The grand opening saw the first 50 visitors relieve goodie bags, with three lucky shoppers winning a 43" Samsung Smart TV, Apple Airpods and a X Box after finding a hidden golden ticket in the shop.

The 4,000 sq ft store marks Scotmid’s return to the heart of the Fountainbridge community, where their journey began 166 years ago with the establishment of the St. Cuthbert's Co-operative Society in Ponton Street.

Edinburgh’s latest Scotmid shop opened at 112 Dundee Street in Fountainbridge on Thursday, July 17 | Scotmid

Karen Scott, Scotmid chief executive, said: “This new store marks a milestone for Scotmid. Not only does it serve the needs of a vibrant community but also reconnects Scotmid with its roots as Fountainbridge was where we originated in 1859. We’re delighted to invest in Fountainbridge and offer fresh choice, value, and convenience.”

To celebrate the occasion Scotmid hosted an event in partnership with Re-Union Canal Boats, a local social enterprise, where guests enjoyed a relaxing canal cruise through Fountainbridge, celebrating Scotmid’s past and future in the area. Re-Union reinvests all profits into local community initiatives that improve the area for everyone.

Located at 112 Dundee Street, the shop has created 26 jobs and offers an ‘enhanced food-to-go’ offering including a Costa Coffee, hot breakfasts, freshly prepared baguettes, Tanpopo sushi and rice boxes , salad bowls, Saltire Patisserie artisan bakes, Chopstix Express noodle bar and Big Al’s burgers.