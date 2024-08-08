Edinburgh shops: Toys “R” Us to launch Gyle Shopping Centre store this month with free goody bags for kids
The new store at the Gyle Shopping Centre will feature a range of products and activities from top toys brands including Barbie, Bluey, Hot Wheels, LEGO, Marvel, Paw Patrol, Star Wars and Peppa Pig. Children will be able to access the latest products and play hands-on with their favourite toys at the demonstration tables in store.
Company mascot, Geoffrey the Giraffe will make an appearance at the grand opening on Saturday August 17, where he will cut the ribbon and welcome guests between 9am and 1pm. The new shop, which is located within WHSmith, is one of 30 High Street stores set to open a new shop-in-shop from Toys “R” Us this year.
Ian Sanders, WHSmith group commercial development director, said: “We’re really excited to be opening Toys “R” Us in Edinburgh. WHSmith is known for being the hub of the High Street by providing customers with a range of great products and services.
“Partnering with Toys “R” Us gives us a leading toys and games range in our stores and means customers have even more reasons to shop with us. We look forward to welcoming many more customers into our store.”
To celebrate the Edinburgh launch, the store will offer goody bags worth over £20 to the first 50 children visiting the shop. Doors will open at 9am on Saturday August 17.
