Edinburgh sick kids social work service saved - but future remains uncertain

A vital social work service for Edinburgh’s most vulnerable children has been saved – though it’s not yet in the clear.

Councillors also voted for an investigation to be carried out into the original decision to withdraw 11 social workers from the new Sick Kids.

It was made without the sign off of the council’s education committee – despite them asking children’s care bosses to refer all cuts from a consultation held over the summer to them.

Now, councillors will vote on whether to dissolve the social care team – and any other cuts which may be made – at the November 4 education committee meeting.

Addressing councillors earlier, he said: “This team is a vital and unique service. Any proposal to disband them constitutes a loss of service.

“Before any of this is implemented, there must be no changes to the hospital social work team.

“If a cut to this service goes ahead without scrutiny, there will be significant detrimental impact and will constitute a loss of a service that will have seriously negative impacts.”

Edinburgh Council officers proposed that social workers at the hospital would be distributed to other teams in the city. | Scottish Civic Trust

The team was set up in response to poor health outcomes for mothers who were homeless or facing domestic violence in the Capital.

Along with supporting vulnerable children, they also provide support to the maternity hospital at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, as well as the CAMHS service there.

Cllr Hyslop said it was useful having a social care team inside the hospital, and that it provides nurses and doctors a nearby resource in critical – and short – moments where social care interventions are needed.

The summertime review aimed to determine what changes should be made to children’s services in the face of a shrinking budget.

Council staff working in the area had previously said that the consultation was poorly timed, and had asked for it to be extended – but their requests were denied.

Notably, the consultation period overlapped the summer school holidays.

Council officers, in cutting the service – which has been running for 30 years – proposed that the social workers currently at the hospital would be distributed to other teams in the city.

Addressing the concerns, Labour councillor Marget Arma Graham said: “I feel tokenistic consultation is not really acceptable, and that is what I feel very strongly has happened in this case.

“You can very suddenly become aware of the need of these services. Geographic location is vital, these services must be in hospitals.”

Not all councillors agreed with the bid to keep the social care team together, with the Conservative group voting against it.

Conservative councillor Phil Doggart said his group had collected data which showed that the team in Little France was not as efficient as teams elsewhere in the city.

He added: “The service is not being withdrawn. The service is currently M-F 9.30-5.00p. The team has an average of 10 cases. The average caseload of a social worker for children with disabilities is 27.

“By moving the location of this service from the hospital, for example, to the south office, it’s perfectly acceptable for that to happen.”

Social workers stationed at the hospital often help families in a range of areas in their work.

For example, they can help parents deal with paperwork and grant applications while they are dealing with the day-to-day difficulties of their child’s illness.

And they can help advocate for them in a healthcare system that is often difficult to navigate.

Speaking last week on the decision of the children’s care directorate, Cllr Hyslop said: “It is outlandish to me to say that that’s not going to have an impact on service.

“I don’t understand how they can possibly come to that conclusion. But even if they are coming to that conclusion, there has to be a way in which councillors are able to challenge it.”

SNP councillor Euan Hyslop, who originally put forward the motion asking for the decision to be undone and for the investigation to be carried out, said the vote showed councillors were ‘loud and clear’ that removing the team would constitute a loss of service.He continued: “I’ve had written confirmation that no changes will be made until that November committee.

“We heard numerous testimonies from parents, unions and professional stakeholders making the case incredibly strongly that this change will have devastating consequences for vulnerable children and families, and that it’s a loss of service that will impact continuity of care and worsen outcomes for children.

“This can no longer just be for officers to decide.”