Channel 4 dating show First Dates is set to return to our TV screens – and they are inviting singletons from Edinburgh to take part.

The much-loved reality series, hosted by Fred Siriex, sees the famous First Dates restaurant throwing open its doors to those looking for love as they go on blind dates.

Twenty Twenty are casting for the new series and hoping some singletons from Edinburgh will apply. They say: "Now celebrating its 10th anniversary, the world's most-romantic restaurant is opening its doors to welcome people on a very special blind date. Each couple is meticulously matched based on their likes and dislikes and if Cupid strikes, this could be the night that changes their lives forever.

“We are in the process of casting for the upcoming series, and we’re looking for people from across the UK, from all walks of life and experiences.

“Are you single and looking for love? Fred and his team are here to help you find the perfect partner. Our BAFTA award-winning documentary series, First Dates, is looking for singletons searching for love.”

If you want to be considered for the new series, the application form is available at www.channel4.com/4viewers/take-part