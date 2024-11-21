Photos show Edinburgh restaurant transformed into Narnia-inspired winter wonderland for Christmas

An Edinburgh restaurant has transformed into Narnia-inspired winter wonderland for Christmas – and it's an Instagrammer's dream.

Those stepping through the wardrobe to Duck & Waffle at St James Quarter this Christmas will be blown away by the makeover.

Inspired by The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, guests are transported back to their childhoods, embarking on an adventure reminiscent of Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter's journey through the wardrobe into a mysterious winter realm.

The transformation begins at the 4th-floor entrance, where guests are welcomed by the iconic wardrobe, snow-covered trees, and woodland creatures – an enchanting gateway into Narnia. Inside, the signature lamppost rises among snow-dusted trees, while frosted branches and garlands elegantly adorn the banquettes. Above, a dazzling balloon installation shimmers like a winter sky, wrapping visitors in the magic of the season.

General Manager Alex Winter said: “This year, we've transformed Duck & Waffle Edinburgh for the season and invite guests to join us for our enchanted Narnia-themed festivities, which include a restaurant makeover and a vintage wardrobe scene complete with cosy winter throws, snow and icicles.

“A forest area and other Narnia references from the fairytale novel are throughout the bar and restaurant for guests to discover during their visit.”

Take a look through our gallery to see Duck & Waffle's stunning transformation, as well as some of the delicious cocktails they are serving up for Christmas.

