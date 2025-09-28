A popular Edinburgh bar in the south of the city has announced it will close its doors ‘after many wonderful years.’

Southpour on Newington Road has been a regular haunt for many in the community, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner alongside ‘craft beers, cocktails and an excellent selection of wines and boutique spirits.’

The Newington bar also hosts live music on weekends, with the ‘Southpour Sessions’ showcasing ‘some of Edinburgh’s best local musicians.’

The gastro pub owners did not reveal a closing date but said it would be ‘soon’, before thanking their ‘amazing locals and regulars who've shared countless meals, coffees and memories with us.’

Writing on social media, owners said: “It’s not easy to say goodbye, but after many wonderful years here in Newington, Southpour will soon be closing its doors.

Owners of Southpour in Edinburgh have announced the popular bar will close its doors ‘after many wonderful years.’ | Google Maps

“We want to take a moment to thank our incredible locals, regulars, and everyone who has joined us for coffees, brunches, dinners, and celebrations over the years. You’ve made this place so much more than a café and bar, you’ve made it a community.”

They added: “While this chapter comes to a close, we’re excited about what’s next and look forward to sharing it with you soon. Until then, thank you from the bottom of our hearts .”

Reacting to the news, one customer said: “Sorry you’re closing. I’d like to thank all your staff past and present for the great service and wish you all well in the future.’

One said ‘this is really sad to hear with another adding the Newington bar was ‘never anything less than perfect.’