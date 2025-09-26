An Edinburgh MP has expressed concerns over plans to close a Royal Mail delivery office in Marchmont, saying the move will be an ‘enormous inconvenience for residents.’

Edinburgh South MP, Ian Murray, said he was ‘shocked’ to learn the delivery office in Strathearn Road is due to close on October 20 adding the closure will be especially difficult for the local elderly community.

It comes after Mr Murray launched a petition in January 2024 to save the Royal Mail office which saw support from around 1,700 residents. The Edinburgh MP, who is now urging the Royal Mail to reconsider its plans, was told there was ‘no current plans to close’ the Strathearn Road office by the company last year.

The upcoming closure will mean services will be relocated to the branch in Russel Road - around two and a half miles away. The Royal Mail advised they do not intend to make any roles redundant and the same posties will continue to deliver to addresses in the EH9 postcode area following the move.

In a letter to constituents, Ian Murray said: “Today, I received the shocking news that Royal Mail intend to close the Strathearn Road Delivery Office on October 20.

“I’m very disappointed that they stated they didn’t have plans when the rumour mill was that they did and this is now coming to pass as was feared. I’m hugely concerned about what this means for residents in south Edinburgh. I know that many residents regularly use the collection service as they are at work during the day when letters and parcels are delivered.

“If this goes ahead, residents may have to travel as far as Murrayfield (to the Edinburgh City Delivery Office on Russell Road) to collect undelivered items. This will be an enormous inconvenience for residents, and I’m also very concerned about what it means for older people and those with mobility issues, who may not be able to get around as easily.

Mr Murray advised the Royal Mail ‘do not intend to make any redundancies’ but the closure ‘will be hugely impactful for our hardworking and popular local posties.’

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “We can confirm that our Edinburgh South operation will be relocating to the Edinburgh City Delivery Office. This move will provide improved facilities for our colleagues and deliver operational benefits to help us enhance the service for local residents. The change will take effect from Monday 20 October.”