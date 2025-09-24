Edinburgh South’s SEVEN-YEAR wait under spotlight as community club seek Inch Park home

Capital MP Ian Murray has ramped up support for a new football ground in his constituency – and says the city’s local authority must now “step up” to deliver for Edinburgh South Community Football Club. The long-serving Member of Parliament has officially written to the City of Edinburgh Council demanding action after SEVEN years of the club waiting for a green light.

South want to build a low-profile, eco-friendly home base on a council site at Inch Park, next door to the club’s birthplace at Inch House. The site is already shielded by mature trees and is, according to the club, expected to have minimal impact on the local area.

It’s desperately needed by the largest grassroots club in the east of Scotland – and the second largest in the country. At the moment, their wandering East of Scotland First Division men’s team remain in danger of being expelled for not having a home ground, while their SWFL East women’s team – currently playing at Holy Rood High School - will need to meet more stringent ground criteria if they’re to realise their ambition of winning promotion to the national leagues.

More importantly, there is a desperate shortage of adequate training and game facilities for the 1000-plus players of all ages who regularly turn out for South’s 75-plus teams. An all-weather surface at the Inch would go a long way to easing pressures that are currently forcing the club – founded in 1969 on the ethos of football for all, regardless of ability to play or pay – to turn away up to 10 youngsters a week due to lack of space.

Edinburgh South MP Murray, a long-time supporter of South’s Field of Dreams campaign, said: “Edinburgh South CFC is a shining example of everything that is good about grassroots football. The scale of the club’s impact from free school holiday places to counselling, mentoring, and a boot exchange programme is extraordinary.

“But that success is now under threat. It is simply unsustainable for children to be turned away week after week because of a lack of facilities and security, and miss out on repeated funding rounds. This has gone on far too long. The Council must now step up, work with the club, and deliver the long-term security and pitches it desperately needs.”

Club chair Joe Sneddon added: “Our ethos has always been simple: if you want to play, you play. Thanks to our incredible volunteers we’ve been able to make that a reality for decades, but the lack of facilities and long-term backing is now putting that at risk. We don’t want to turn children away, yet that’s exactly what is happening.

“The council cannot allow a club of this standing, delivering this scale of community benefit, to be held back by lack of facilities and short-term agreements. The time for warm words is over, we need action to allow us to continue delivering for our communities.”

Murray’s letter to the council sets out a series of practical steps, including not only the new pitch at Inch Park, but guaranteed access to the new astro at Liberton High School – currently under construction – and long-term leases at other facilities across the south of the capital.

Edinburgh Council haven’t responded to the club - who continue to miss out on major investment opportunities, including the £8.6 million Scottish FA Pitching In fund - since March. South are looking for a long-term lease on a piece of land that is currently being used for storage, close to their traditional home and existing base of Inch Park Community Sports Club, which they share with the local rugby and cricket teams.

The SFA Platinum-rated club run teams from free soccer school right up to the senior ranks. But the men’s team played at FIVE different home grounds last season – and are under constant threat of expulsion from authorities over their failure to find secure base.