Residents who were facing eviction from the Edinburgh homes they rented from the Ministry of Defence have celebrated becoming council tenants after the local authority stepped in to buy the houses.

Some of the families have lived in the houses in the Capital’s Dreghorn area for more than 20 years and expected to be there for the rest of their lives. But a year ago they got letters telling them their houses were to be sold as surplus to MoD requirements and they would have to move out.

Edinburgh South West Labour MP Scott Arthur urged the council - which had already bought 40 other former MoD properties in the area - to change its rules so it could acquire the houses with the tenants still living in them.

Dreghorn tenants celebrate with finance convener Mandy Watt and local councillors | Edinburgh council

Now the council has bought the remaining 38 homes on the estate - 26 of them vacant, but the other 12 with tenants in place - part funded by £3.3 million of Scottish Government funding for affordable homes.

Residents held a special even to celebrate the transfer.

One resident Mandy Burgen said: “It has been an extremely worrying time for residents and their families since we heard the news that the MoD planned to serve notice to vacate their properties to sell.

“We took our concerns to local councillors and our local MP to ask for help, and they have responded with speed and integrity at every level. Estate officers along with the Finance and Resources Committee and residents worked to find solutions in preventing 12 families from being made homeless at a time when our city is in the midst of a housing crisis.

“We’ve seen a clear demonstration of strategically finding solutions and implementing changes to provide a positive outcome for families within the estate. Increasing the council's housing stock has come at such a much-needed time.

“For the community who faced being made homeless it has been such a relief to now call their houses of many years, their homes. We cannot thank the council enough for their diligence over the past year."

Finance and Resources Convener, Mandy Watt, said: “I’m delighted that we’ve been able secure Dreghorn’s future. It is a joy to see existing residents celebrate becoming council tenants, safe in the knowledge they can remain in their homes.

“We’ve also purchased homes from the MoD which are empty, significantly boosting the amount of safe, affordable, council housing available in Colinton. This is particularly good news when our housing need has never been greater, while the cost of building homes has increased.

“I’m grateful to the local community and all councillors and council officers who have helped us reach this milestone.”

Phil Riley, director of accommodation at the MoD’s property wing, the Defence Infrastructure Organisation, said: “Working closely with colleagues at the council, we have been able find a solution that suits all parties. The purchase of these properties by the council not only secures the long-term future of residents but allows us to reinvest the proceeds and target funds where they are most needed across the defence estate."