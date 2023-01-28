News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh Traffic: Brunswick Street closed by police to pedestrians and vehicles over 'unsafe building'

Edinburgh road closed by police as cordon set up

By Ginny Sanderson
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Jan 2023, 1:08pm

An Edinburgh road has been closed and cordoned off by police on Saturday (January 28). Officers have closed the road to pedestrians and vehicles between Hillside Creascent and Montgomery Street due to an “unsafe building”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 9am on Saturday, 28 January, 2023 we were made aware of an unsafe building on Brunswick Street, Edinburgh. Officers are at the scene and the road remains closed to pedestrians and vehicles."

Brunswick Street in Edinburgh has been taped off by police
