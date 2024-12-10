Controversial road changes at Edinburgh's West End which sparked fears of increased traffic have been hailed as a success by transport bosses.

Officials say monitoring of the new one-way system centred on Magdala Crescent shows overall traffic levels in the area have fallen and although there was an increase on some of the roads, the volume of traffic remained at a level categorised as "low flow".

Residents feared traffic increases in Coates Gardens as a result of the one-way system | Google

The one-way system was introduced as part of the construction of the cross-city cycleway City Centre West to East Link (CCWEL), which created a protected cycle route on Haymarket Terrace.

Under the scheme, traffic was allowed to turn from Haymarket Terrace into Magdala Crescent but banned from turning out of Magdala Crescent onto Haymarket Terrace.

Objectors claimed the move would result in increased traffic flows on parallel routes, in particular Eglinton Crescent and Coates Gardens. And they raised concerns about increased noise and air pollution, as well as road safety.

An update to this week's transport and environment committee says: "New count data continues to show that most of the streets within the Crescents area have seen reduced levels of traffic compared with the baseline data from 2018, and that there has been an overall reduction intraffic through this area since 2018.

"Traffic volumes on Coates Gardens and those on Eglinton and Glencairn Crescent have increased when compared with the 2018 baseline."

But it stresses: "All streets are experiencing levels of traffic below 300 vehicles per hour at peak times and thus would be considered ‘low flow’ streets."

Transport convener Stephen Jenkinson said: "Most of the streets within the West End crescents area have seen reduced levels of traffic compared to the baseline data taken in 2018. And there has been an overall reduction in traffic throughout the whole area since 2018. "That's quite interesting that, not only in the specific area we have been focusing on, but in the wider sense there has been a reduction in traffic at the West End."

The update says monitoring also found average speeds in Coates Gardens of around 17.5mph in a 20mph area and noise levels lower than those on other setted streets in the city centre.