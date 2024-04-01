Edinburgh traffic: Drivers facing severe delays on Edinburgh City Bypass following breakdown on motorway
and live on Freeview channel 276
Drivers on the Edinburgh City Bypass are facing delays between Hermiston Gait and Calder Junction with ‘motorists advised to use caution on approach.’
A breakdown on the A720 near Calder Junction was reported at around 12.30pm. Delays of around 40 minutes are expected for drivers heading eastbound. Traffic Scotland said: “The A720 is currently restricted eastbound at Calder Junction lane (1 of 2) due to a broken down vehicle. Motorists are advised to use caution on approach.”
Shortly after 1.30pm, Traffic Scotland provided an update on social media stating 'all lanes are now running eastbound following the earlier breakdown at Calder' but added 'traffic remains heavy- approx 38 minute delay on the approach.'
Elsewhere, drivers at Hermiston Gait are experiencing ‘severe delays’ of more than 20 minutes where the AA reported the average speed in the area is 10mph. Images from Traffic Scotland show significant queues in the area.
The AA said: “Severe delays of 24 minutes and delays increasing on M8 Eastbound between J2 M9 J2 and J1 A720 Edinburgh City Bypass (Hermiston Gait). Average speed ten mph.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.