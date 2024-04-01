Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers on the Edinburgh City Bypass are facing delays between Hermiston Gait and Calder Junction with ‘motorists advised to use caution on approach.’

Drivers on the Edinburgh City Bypass are facing delays of around 40 minutes. Photo: Traffic Scotland

A breakdown on the A720 near Calder Junction was reported at around 12.30pm. Delays of around 40 minutes are expected for drivers heading eastbound. Traffic Scotland said: “The A720 is currently restricted eastbound at Calder Junction lane (1 of 2) due to a broken down vehicle. Motorists are advised to use caution on approach.”

The AA reported 'severe delays' at Hermiston Gait with a waiting time of around 20 minutes. Photo: Transport Scotland

Shortly after 1.30pm, Traffic Scotland provided an update on social media stating 'all lanes are now running eastbound following the earlier breakdown at Calder' but added 'traffic remains heavy- approx 38 minute delay on the approach.'

Elsewhere, drivers at Hermiston Gait are experiencing ‘severe delays’ of more than 20 minutes where the AA reported the average speed in the area is 10mph. Images from Traffic Scotland show significant queues in the area.