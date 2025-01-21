Edinburgh traffic: Edinburgh drivers told to avoid several city centre streets due to police incident

Several streets in central Edinburgh have been closed due to a police incident, with drivers told to avoid the area.

The Pleasance, Cowgate to Guthrie Street, St Mary’s Street to Market Street and Holyrood to Queen’s Drive are closed temporarily.

Police said closures are part of enquiries into ‘non-hazardous substances’ which were found at The Pleasance, Edinburgh on Sunday.

Police Scotland said in a statement: “As part of enquiries into non-hazardous substances found within The Pleasance on Sunday, 19 January, 2025 several road closures have been put in place this afternoon.

“The Pleasance, Cowgate to Guthrie Street, St Mary’s Street to Market Street and Holyrood to Queen’s Drive will be closed temporarily to allow investigations to continue.

“Pedestrians and motorists are asked to avoid the area.”

