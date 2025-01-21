Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Several streets in central Edinburgh have been closed due to a police incident, with drivers told to avoid the area.

The Pleasance, Cowgate to Guthrie Street, St Mary’s Street to Market Street and Holyrood to Queen’s Drive are closed temporarily.

Police said closures are part of enquiries into ‘non-hazardous substances’ which were found at The Pleasance, Edinburgh on Sunday.

“Pedestrians and motorists are asked to avoid the area.”