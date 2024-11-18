Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The existing late-night traffic ban in the Cowgate is set to be extended as a result of the horrific fatal accident earlier this month.

Seventy-four-year-old Michael Leneghan died when he was struck by a single decker bus at around 7.25m on Saturday November 2.

The Cowgate is a popular centre of Edinburgh's nightlife and revellers often spill over from its narrow pavements into the roadway.

Since 2003 traffic has been excluded between 10pm and 5am from the Cowgate's junction with Cowgatehead/Grassmarket to the junction with Blackfriars Street.

Council officials said the proposed new times when the ban would apply had not yet been decided. But the transport and environment committee agreed to look at extending the hours of operation.

In February this year, the council approved plans for a total ban on through traffic in the Cowgate as part of a wider scheme to reduce city centre traffic. The proposal was later revised to allow one-way traffic only. However a bid for funding was unsuccessful and the project was delayed.

A report to the committee on Monday said council officers had met officers from Police Scotland’s road policing team following the fatal accident and it was understood the road and footpath layout were not contributing factors to the incident.

Nevertheless, Police Scotland had asked for an extension of the existing no entry arrangements to be considered.

Officials told the committee the necessary traffic orders would normally take several months, but they would try to move as quickly as possible.

The committee also agreed to investigate other options for improving pedestrian safety in the Cowgate before the 2025 summer festival period, alongside plans for the wider city centre.

After the meeting, transport convener Stephen Jenkinson said: “I’d like to reiterate my condolences to the family of Michael Leneghan.

“We remain committed to improving pedestrian safety in the Cowgate area and across the city. I'm pleased that following the approval of the report today we'll now look into revising the existing rules which prevent traffic entering the Cowgate between 10pm and 5am, along with options under the City Mobility Plan.

“We’ll also carefully consider the outcomes of the police investigation once this has concluded. However, we understand that the road and footpath layout were not contributing factors to this tragic incident."