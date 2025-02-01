Drivers are being warned that farmers will stage a protest rally on the Edinburgh City Bypass this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as the National Farmers Union (NFU) Scotland takes part in a weekend of action, involving all four of the UK’s farming unions, to oppose the proposed family farm tax.

Starting at 10am on Sunday (February 2), tractors will travel from Old Craighall to the Gogar roundabout and then make the return journey to the A1. To minimise disruption they'll be single file in the inside lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rallies had originally been planned to take place on Saturday, January 25. However, due to the widespread damage caused by Storm Eowyn, the Union postponed these at late notice to allow the emergency services and many of its members to focus on the clear up operations that followed this violent storm.

NFU Scotland President said: “Scotland’s farmers and crofters have once again demonstrated their key, but often unnoticed, role in rural communities by helping with the clear up operations following the devastating storm last Friday. Our decision to postpone events was welcomed and commended by emergency services.

“These events however were planned as part of a UK-wide day of action to send yet another loud and clear message to Westminster that proposed inheritance tax changes would have a devasting impact on prime producers, threaten our family farms and national food security. It was great to see to see so many, well supported events take place in England, Wales and Northern Ireland go ahead as planned and this weekend Scotland’s farmers, crofters and supporters will have that opportunity too.

“I encourage all NFU Scotland members along with others involved with the farming sector to take part and raise awareness of how these taxations proposals would impact their businesses. Full details of where and when events will be happening will be posted on our website over the coming days once we have finalised and approved our plans with Police Scotland and other parties to ensure minimal disruption to the public.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“NFU Scotland representatives will be in Westminster this week to meet with a range of MPs to raise the serious concerns of our members. The tractor rallies are just part of our wider, ongoing fight, alongside the other UK farming Unions, to get these taxation proposals reviewed by the UK Government as we campaign to #StopTheFamilyFarmTax.”