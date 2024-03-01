Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are urging drivers to avoid a busy road in the west of Edinburgh which has been closed following a crash.

The incident took place on Whitehouse Road with its junction with Braehead Road shortly after 8.20am. Poilce Scotland have asked drivers to ‘use alternative routes’. Bus diversions are also in place on affected services.

A Police Scotland spokesman: “Whitehouse Road in Edinburgh is currently closed due to a crash at the junction with Braehead Road reported just after 8.20am. Please avoid the area and use alternative routes.”

Edinburgh Travel News added: "Whitehouse Road is likely to remain closed for some time following a road traffic collision near Braehead Road. Alternative routes are busy with roadworks on Main Street at Corbiehill Road and Queensferry Road at Marchfield adding to delays in the area."