Edinburgh trains: Delays expected between Edinburgh and Shotts after injured swan found on tracks
Trains running between Edinburgh and Shotts may be delayed or cancelled after an injured swan was discovered on the tracks near Kingsknowe.
The injured animal, which was reported on the tracks at around 12.20pm today has since been relocated but ScotRail warned delays to some services are expected.
National Rail advised the situation ‘is causing disruption to journeys through this station’ adding that ‘trains running between Edinburgh and Shotts / Motherwell may be cancelled, delayed or revised.’
Writing on X, ScotRail said: "Staff on site have now moved the injured swan to a safe location. We can now begin to run our trains as scheduled, however due to trains and crews being out of position there may be some delays/alterations."
You can check your journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner. Passengers who experience a delay may be entitled to compensation. National Rail advises customers to keep their train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim.