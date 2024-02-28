Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Trains running between Edinburgh and Shotts may be delayed or cancelled after an injured swan was discovered on the tracks near Kingsknowe.

The injured animal, which was reported on the tracks at around 12.20pm today has since been relocated but ScotRail warned delays to some services are expected.

National Rail advised the situation ‘is causing disruption to journeys through this station’ adding that ‘trains running between Edinburgh and Shotts / Motherwell may be cancelled, delayed or revised.’

Writing on X, ScotRail said: "Staff on site have now moved the injured swan to a safe location. We can now begin to run our trains as scheduled, however due to trains and crews being out of position there may be some delays/alterations."