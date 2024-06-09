The rail operator warned fewer trains were able to run and they are working to get ‘services back to normal’

Major disruption to Edinburgh train services is expected today following a ‘failure of the electricity supply at Haymarket.’

It comes as thousands are expected to arrive in the capital today for the third and final Taylor Swift concert at Murrayfield Stadium. The electrical fault this morning meant fewer trains were able to run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Network Rail engineers have now repaired an issue with the overhead line equipment at Haymarket Station and ScotRail say they are working to get ‘services back to normal'

Network Rail engineers have now repaired an issue with the overhead line equipment at Haymarket Station and ScotRail say they are working to get ‘services back to normal.’ Earlier in the day they said disruption is expected to last until 12pm today.

ScotRail said that trains travelling between Edinburgh and Glasgow, Edinburgh and Helensburgh and Edinburgh and Dunblane will be affected. Writing on social media they said: “Network Rail have restored the power at Haymarket. We are working closely with them to get our services back to normal.”

Network Rail said: “Good news from Haymarket. We’ve restored power to the overhead wires. The focus is now on restoring the normal timetable ASAP - working closely with our train operators. Thanks for your patience this morning.”

Alternative transport is in place but due to the popularity of the Taylor Swift concert the rail operator said ‘availability for buses is low’ and ‘passengers are advised to consider making their own alternative arrangement.’