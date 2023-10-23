Emergency services were called to reports of a casualty on the train line shortly after 12pm.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A person has died after being hit by a train near Kingsknowe in Edinburgh. Emergency services rushed to reports of a casualty on the train tracks between Haymarket and Livingston at around 12pm but the person was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. British Transport Police have said the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to the line near Kingsknowe at 12.09pm on 23 October following reports of a casualty on the tracks. Paramedics also attended however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the Procurator Fiscal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 12:13 to attend an incident on the Livingston to Edinburgh train line. We dispatched multiple resources to the scene.”

A person has died after being hit by a train near Kingsknowe in Edinburgh at around 12pm today. Photo: tr_nt, flickr

It is understood that the incident does not involve a ScotRail train but does impact on ScotRail services between Glasgow Central and Edinburgh Waverley via Shotts. Passengers are now being advised that this service will now terminate and depart from West Calder.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail customer operations director, said: “We’re sorry to customers who have experienced disruption to their journey. Sadly, this was due to a person being struck by a train between Livingston and Haymarket. Anyone affected by this incident can contact Samaritans for free of charge, any time, from any phone, on 116 123.”

ScotRail has also advised that passengers can use their train tickets to board several buses including: Lothian Bus services 3, 4, 20, 30, 33, 34, 44 and 45.

Lothian Bus Services

3: Edinburgh - Wester Hailes

4: Edinburgh - Slateford

20: Slateford - Wester Hailes

30: Edinburgh - Kingsknowe

33: Edinburgh - Wester Hailes

34: Edinburgh - Slateford