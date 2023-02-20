Edinburgh trains: ScotRail services between Edinburgh, Livingston South and Shotts cancelled after overhead line damage
Train services from Edinburgh to Livingston and Shotts are not running after reports of overhead line damage.
ScotRail has halted trains travelling from Edinburgh after reports of a trip in the overhead lines in Slateford area.
Trains travelling towards Livingston South and Shotts have been stopped as a result of the incident and replacement buses are running from Edinburgh Park and Livingston South. Network Rail confirmed that staff were investigating reports of a tree on the line. It added that they were en route to cut down the tree at 10.30.
Several routes from Edinburgh have also been affected by strong winds which hit across most of the country this morning.