More than 160 Edinburgh tram workers have indicated they are prepared to strike over conditions which union bosses say are leading to ‘stress and infections’.

Unite said workers are not receiving adequate comfort breaks owing to time table changes and delays to services brought on by a new signalling system, which sees staff put under ‘sustained pressure’ to ‘make up the time’.

The trade union, who represent drivers, ticket service assistants, controllers and vehicle maintenance workers, wrote in a statement: “The unacceptable situation has contributed to health issues developing among Unite’s membership including stress and infections.”

Unite claims a new timetable and signalling problems have delayed trams. (Photo by Danny Lawson/PA)

Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham, said: “Unite’s Edinburgh tram workers are facing an unacceptable health and safety situation due to the pressures of having to get the travelling public to Edinburgh Airport. We will back our tram membership all the way in the fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

Unite said a previous consultative ballot that saw an 84 per cent turnout resulted in more than 160 tram workers are in favour of strike action. The strike ballot will open on July 29 and closes on August 12.

The union claimed ‘many tram workers’ work for five hours ‘without hydration or toilet breaks’ and the situation was exacerbated due to timetable changes which add four minutes to each run and a new signalling system that was ‘not properly tested’. An Edinburgh Trams spokesperson said they are ‘surprised’ by the union’s action who they said have been ’closely involved’ in talks regarding ‘the efficiency of traffic signals that sometimes cause delays’.

Unite’s said: “It has further been reported to Unite that some trams regularly run up to 30 minutes late with control having to turn trams around mid-route. This situation completely removes the ability for tram workers to go to the toilet.”

Lyn Turner, Unite industrial officer, said: “Edinburgh’s tram workers are emphatically saying give us our breaks. The sustained pressure being put on our members to complete the airport to Newhaven round trip is resulting in an alarming rise in incidents at work including stress and infections.

“The situation has arisen due to delays in the new signalling system and changes in the new timetable which were not properly tested before going into passenger service. Action needs to happen quickly or strike action will be inevitable.”

A spokesman for Edinburgh Trams said: “We are surprised the union is taking this course of action as it has been closely involved in our talks with the Trams to Newhaven project team on the efficiency of traffic signals that sometimes cause delays.