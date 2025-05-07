Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Edinburgh Trams’ new contactless “Tap on, Tap off” fare system will launch on Monday, May 19.

And city transport convener Stephen Jenkinson predicted the new, simpler way to pay could boost passenger numbers.

“Tap on, Tap off” - or ToTo - is said to be the first scheme of its kind in Scotland. Edinburgh Trams said it would be quick and convenient for customers, with daily and weekly caps on cost ensuring they only ever pay the best-value adult daily fare while enjoying seamless integration with local bus services.

Tap on Tap off, or ToTo, allows passengers to pay with contactless cards or devices | supplied

The launch announcement comes after months of testing, working alongside Lothian Buses and payment provider Flowbird, to ensure the security and efficiency of the new system.

From May 19, when the system goes live, customers will be able to tap their contactless card or device onto the existing platform validators to begin their journey. Once they reach their destination and after they have left the tram, they will need to Tap off on the same platform validators to ensure that they obtain the best value fare for their journey.

The trams’ system will work alongside Lothian Buses’ existing TapTapCap system so that the cost of bus and tram travel across the city is capped at the day ticket rate, seamlessly integrating Edinburgh Trams with services offered by its sister company, Lothian Buses.

Weekly travel will also be capped at the weekly rate, meaning that customers can travel as much as they like within the “City Zone” and only pay the weekly cap fare.

In order to benefit from caps, customers must use the same card or device every time they tap on and tap off. This ensures that all journeys are assigned to the correct customer and prevents journeys from mistakenly being registered as incomplete.

Like the contactless payments already accepted in the city by Lothian Buses, the new system will calculate the cheapest fare based on the number of journeys made and then debits custmers’ cards in the early hours of the following morning.

Each contactless card or device can only be used for one standard Adult fare – customers travelling in groups or with children are advised to use the ticket vending machines on platforms or the Bus & Tram App to pre-purchase their tickets.

Customers who with a pass giving them free travel on the trams should continue to use these as before - and there is no need to tap off to end their journey.

Sarah Singh, Edinburgh Trams’ head of service delivery, said: “We are delighted to be able to share the launch date for this new payment system, two weeks from today. The delivery of this project reflects months of hard work from colleagues across the business and Lothian Buses.”

Transport convener Stephen Jenkinson said, “Integrating this new ToTo system across both Edinburgh Trams and Lothian Buses is a significant milestone for our public transport network and I’m excited that we’re less than two weeks away from launch. This will allow residents and visitors to travel more efficiently and at the best value with ticket prices automatically capped at the cheapest daily and weekly rate.

“Our excellent public transport services is the most inclusive form of travel; it provides an alternative to car use especially for people on lower incomes or with mobility issues.

“Our integrated public transport system is something we’re very proud of here in Edinburgh - compared with similar sized cities we are an example to be celebrated and followed. Low carbon travel is also a key element of our wider climate ambitions and I’m sure this development will encourage greater use. “