A section of Edinburgh’s tram network will close for three days next week to allow teams to replace track points at York Place.

From Friday, February 14, trams will not run between West End and Balfour Street with stops at McDonald Road, Picardy Place, St Andrew Square, and Princes Street remaining closed during the works period.

Edinburgh Trams will be running a split service between Edinburgh Airport and West End, and Newhaven and Balfour Street. The full tram route is expected to be reinstated by Monday, February 17.

Edinburgh Trams customers will be able to use their tickets on some Lothian Bus and ScotRail services between February 14 and 17

Marilena Papadopoulou, Edinburgh Trams renewals manager, said: “These works are part of a wider programme to maintain the system and we’re doing all we can to keep the city moving once they are underway.

“Members of our team will be on hand at key locations to offer travel advice at stations, and to help customers complete their onward journeys. We would ask customers to allow a little extra time for their journeys, and we would like to thank them in advance for their understanding while we undertake these necessary works.”

During the scheduled works, tram tickets will be accepted for travel on some Lothian Buses services and on ScotRail services from Haymarket to Waverley Station.

Tram tickets will be accepted on the following services:

Lothian Buses

Service 16 between West End (Lothian Road) and Balfour Street

Service 25 between Haymarket (Dalry Road) and Balfour Street

Service 100 only from Waverley Bridge (not from Airport)

All ScotRail train services from Haymarket to Waverley Station.