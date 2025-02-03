Edinburgh Trams: Section of city centre network to close for three days for essential maintenance
From Friday, February 14, trams will not run between West End and Balfour Street with stops at McDonald Road, Picardy Place, St Andrew Square, and Princes Street remaining closed during the works period.
Edinburgh Trams will be running a split service between Edinburgh Airport and West End, and Newhaven and Balfour Street. The full tram route is expected to be reinstated by Monday, February 17.
Marilena Papadopoulou, Edinburgh Trams renewals manager, said: “These works are part of a wider programme to maintain the system and we’re doing all we can to keep the city moving once they are underway.
“Members of our team will be on hand at key locations to offer travel advice at stations, and to help customers complete their onward journeys. We would ask customers to allow a little extra time for their journeys, and we would like to thank them in advance for their understanding while we undertake these necessary works.”
During the scheduled works, tram tickets will be accepted for travel on some Lothian Buses services and on ScotRail services from Haymarket to Waverley Station.
Tram tickets will be accepted on the following services:
Lothian Buses
- Service 16 between West End (Lothian Road) and Balfour Street
- Service 25 between Haymarket (Dalry Road) and Balfour Street
- Service 100 only from Waverley Bridge (not from Airport)
- All ScotRail train services from Haymarket to Waverley Station.